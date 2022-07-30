LAKEVILLE—LaVille High School (LVHS) is proud to announce that they will be starting a coffee shop in-house during the 2022-2023 school year, thanks to receiving grant money from the Indiana Department of Education (INDOE) 3E grant. The projected start date for the café is January 2023.
LaVille High School to start a coffee shop to give students hands-on marketing and business experience
Angela Cornell
