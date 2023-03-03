Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Snow will be heavy at times along with gusty winds. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High 37F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.