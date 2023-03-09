On March 7th, 2023, at approximately 5:06 pm, an Officer with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department executed a traffic stop on US 31 and Tyler Rd for an equipment violation. The driver was identified as Thomas H Logan, age 46, of Laporte, Indiana. Mr. Logan was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operation a Vehicle without a License and multiple arrest warrants for an adjacent county.
Laporte man booked for Operating a Vehicle without a License and multiple arrest warrants
