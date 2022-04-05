LAPAZ—After hearing several complaints from drivers about a lack of regulation regarding off-road vehicles on town streets, especially ones operated by children, the LaPaz town council intends to add sections to the town code about these types of transportation.
According to Attorney Tony Wagner, children under the age of 14 are not permitted to drive an off-road vehicle at all. Over the age of 14, drivers must be supervised by someone over 18. Although a few counts of children pulling out in front of cars were mentioned, there isn’t much recourse, and the liability and responsibility in these situations can be a slippery slope. “What this comes down to, like a lot of other ordinances, it’s a matter of enforcement. Some of this stuff is going to be a judgment call for your police officer,” said Wagner.
At present, they’ve been perusing similar ordinances from other small Hoosier towns. Wagner proposed choosing an ordinance that had a base structure that would fit with LaPaz’ goals, then forming the first draft of the ordinance by adjusting it to fit the council’s priorities and objectives. Wagner recommended including time of day that an off-road vehicle can be on the streets and safety gear that will help drivers see them. Wagner suggested ultimately waiting to pass the ordinance until the new officer can be hired. “Your police officer might have some suggestions or experience with this,” he pointed out.
Another item of consideration was whether LaPaz would require vehicle registration, proven by a mandatory decal, similar to what Culver requires. “That gives them the chance to hand the rules to the people when they register,” explained Roger Ecker, the council president. “There’s no question any more about ‘I was ignorant.’”
The council voted to allow Wagner to begin work on the first draft of the ordinance. “I just think you have to fit it inside of what state statute allows you to do and make it as safe as you can.”