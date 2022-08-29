LAPAZ—In preparation of signing over ownership of park grounds to the town of LaPaz, the council will be getting the land surveyed. Since they only received one bid for $6,900, they voted to accept it at their meeting last week.
LaPaz Park Developments discussed at town council meeting
- Angela Cornell
