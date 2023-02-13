Continuing its series of monthly meetings featuring the outstanding success of LaVille High School students and the programs offered, the LaPaz Lions hosted four members of the Culinary Arts program and their teacher Jyll McNeil, who is in her first year at LaVille. Mrs. McNeil spoke about the 2 1/2 hour morning class in which students prepare a variety of foods, often providing them to the LaVille faculty for lunch. The class has catered several recent events, including a taco fiesta bar for the hospitality room at the TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, a luncheon for Military Day participants, and food for special needs students and guests at the Halloween party held at Christo’s Banquet Center. Mrs. McNeil noted that the course is a dual credit course, with students also receiving credit from IVY Tech for its Culinary Arts program. A major outcome for students completing the program is state certification for food safety and sanitation, a needed license for anyone entering the restaurant business. The class has gone on several field trips to restaurants in the area and learned about the food business from chefs and owners. Each of her students then provided insight into their interests in the culinary arts area.
LaPaz Lions Learn about New LaVille Culinary Arts Program
- By Dr. Don S. Balka
