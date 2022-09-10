The Town of LaPaz is a small town with big potential on the Rt. 31 corridor. Its halfway placement between South Bend and Plymouth means it could be a strategic place for businesses and home buyers alike. The LaPaz council and other influencers have been working hard to maximize the town’s prospects, and seeking grant money for the purpose. One grant that LaPaz won this year enabled them to hire Bruce Gadziola to be a full-time police officer in the town.
LaPaz hires full-time police officer
- Angela Cornell
