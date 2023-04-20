On 04/18/2023, the Plymouth Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Pennsylvania Ave for a domestic altercation in progress.
hot
Langer incarcerated for Battery and Strangulation
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Nudo arrested for Theft and Possession of Marijuana
- Swihart arrested and books for Burglary and Theft
- Langer incarcerated for Battery and Strangulation
- Wyatt arrested for theft
- Young shares Hoosier sweets with colleagues in Senate Candy Desk
- Pilgrims pour it on in the fourth for first NLC win
- PCSC approves Angel Fund donations
- What they are saying: Support grows for Young’s American Innovation and Job Act
Most Popular
Articles
- Stachowski booked for OWI and Endangering
- Two arrested on Warrants - Neglect of a Dependent
- Yoder arrested for OWI, and Possession of Marijuana
- Fraschetti booked for Operating While Intoxicated, OWI - Endangering, and OWI - over .15 BAC
- Frantz booked for Operator Never Licensed and Fraud
- Lacher arrested on warrants, possession
- Plymouth man arrested at Days Inn Motel
- Osorta-Ordonez arrested for multiple criminal charges after traffic stop
- Goad arrested on possession, parole warrant
- Plymouth man arrested for Intimidation at Serenity Place Apartments
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.