MARSHALL COUNTY — Due to the projected temperatures next week, the Indiana Department of Transportation has rescheduled lane restrictions for installation of a Weigh-in-Motion system on U.S. 31 in Argos between mile marker 216 and mile marker 218. The project is now scheduled for Monday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 22.
Starting at 7 a.m. on April 20, northbound and southbound traffic will have access to the outside lanes only of U.S. 31 in this stretch. Drivers will have a 10 ft. travel lane and 11 ft. shoulder, and the inside lanes will be closed.
Starting at 7 a.m. on April 21, northbound and southbound traffic will then be shifted to the inside lanes where they will have a 10 ft. travel lane and a 4 ft. shoulder. The outside lanes will be closed.
This project is expected to be completed on Wednesday, April 22 by 11 a.m. All work is weather dependent. This project is both temperature and moisture sensitive and therefore is susceptible to delays.
INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.