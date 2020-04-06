MARSHALL COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation has postponed lane closures for installation of a Weigh-in-Motion system on U.S. 31 in Argos between mile marker 216 and mile marker 218. This was set to impact travel Monday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 8, but has been postponed and new dates have not been set yet.
Lane closures postponed for U.S. 31 in Argos
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
