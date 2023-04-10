Martin Divens arrived at the Plymouth Police Department to turn himself in on an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed, he was taken into custody, and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Lakeville man surrendered to active warrant for his arrest
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
