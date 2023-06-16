On June 13th, 2023 at approximately 1:15a.m., an Officer with the Plymouth Police Department observed a vehicle that had been parked in the Wendy's parking lot for expended period of time. The Officer further noticed that the driver appeared slumped over the wheel. While checking on the drivers welfare, he was identified as Richard Lee Laforme-Harpel, 38 of Columbia City, and suspected of under the influence. During the Officer’s investigation, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine was found on Laforme-Harpel's person.  An additional approximately 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine and Suboxone was located in the vehicle. Laforme-Harpel was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Marshall County Jail. The following criminal charges are pending: Possession of Methamphetamine over 10 grams-Level 4 Felony, Possession of Legend Drug-Level 6 Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia-A Misdemeanor, Operating While Intoxicated-Controlled Substance-C Misdemeanor.  

