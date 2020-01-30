LAKEVILLE - The game wasn’t pretty, but the trophy acquired at the end was.
After a startling first-quarter deficit against upset-minded Triton, Bremen regained control and ultimately repeated as Bi-County Tournament champions by defeating the Lady Trojans, 31-22, in the 44th edition of the girls tourney Saturday night at LaVille High School’s Dale E. Cox Gymnasium.
Bremen won easily over Triton back on Nov. 19, but riding the high of its upset win over Glenn in Thursday’s semifinals and back-to-back-to-back 3s to end the first period, the Lady Trojans led heading into the second quarter, but more importantly, had the belief that they could pull off another tourney upset.
“Our girls played their tails off this week,” said Triton head coach Adam Heckaman. “The girls did a real good job executing the game plan. I could not be prouder of them.”
“I wouldn’t say I was nervous because I really believe in our girls,” countered Bremen head coach Alex Robinson of the early deficit. “You could see it in their eyes that they were still in it. It’s been a resilient group all year.”
Read more about the win in this week's edition of the Heartland News!