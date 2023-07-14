On July 9th 2023 around 8:12 p.m., a caller advised of a possible drunk driver headed north on SR17 last in the area of Rose Road. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matt Geiger located the suspect vehicle and made a stop for driving behavior on SR17 near Glen Overmyer. It was found that the driver, Jose P. Lacy of Indianapolis was found to have been drinking. Lacy was given field sobriety tests and a certified breath test. Lacy tested at .130% BAC and was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Minor Consuming Alcohol. She was also found to be in Possession of a Counterfeit ID Card showing a false age. She was taken to the Marshall County jail where she was charged. She was given a court date of July 18th 2023 in the Marshall County Superior Court 2 with a $1500.00 cash bond. 

