On Monday April 11th, Detective Bryant with the Marshall County Police located and arrested Chance Lacher, age 26 at the Marshall County Courthouse. Lacher was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. Lacher had outstanding arrest warrants for Burglary, Level 4 Felony along with Theft, A Misdemeanor. Lacher was also found to be possessing methamphetamine during his arrest. The bond for Lacher is $3,000.00 cash. 

