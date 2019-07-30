STARKE COUNTY — Aug. 4 through Aug. 10 is National Health Center Week. This is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.
Health centers serve roughly 28 million patients and provide innovative solutions to the most pressing health care issues in their communities.
Knox Winamac Community Health Center (KWCHC), in celebration of National Health Center Week, will be holding free blood pressure checks on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.
KWCHC is a community driven health center ran by area professionals from both Starke County as well as Marshall County. Dr. Walter Fritz, of Knox, is the Medical Director at KWCHC and has been practicing for over 40 years.
For more information regarding KWCHC, visit them at www.kwchc.net.