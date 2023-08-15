On August 12, 2023 at approximately 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Plymouth Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Council and Western Avenue.  During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Karen Krause, 54 of Plymouth.  While the officer conducted field sobriety testing,  Marshall County Police Department, K9 Diesel and his handler assisted.  K9 Diesel indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia was located. Krause was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.  

