On June 20th, 2023 at 5:33 p.m. Officer Ayala with the Plymouth Police Department conducted a traffic stop at Casey's Gas Station. During the traffic stop, Frederick Kramp of Plymouth, IN was checked through standardized field sobriety testing. Upon further investigation, results of a chemical test indicated that Fredrick was over four times the legal limit for alcohol. Fredrick was then transported to Marshall County Jail where he was booked and lodged for, Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) -.15% or higher, OWI - prior within seven years, and HTV (Habitual Traffic Violator).
Kramp arrested, multiple charges
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Kramp arrested, multiple charges
