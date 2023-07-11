On July 9, 2023 at approximately midnight, Plymouth Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 1919 N Michigan for an intoxicated driver. While searching the area, Plymouth units were given the name and address of the suspected driver. While checking the area around 309 Kingston Road, the suspect vehicle and driver were located. The driver was identified as Fredrick Kramp and determined to be impaired.  As a result of the officer's investigation, Fredrick Kramp was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a Felony and Misdemeanor charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.  

Tags

Recommended for you