CALDWELL LAKE -- Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were dispatched to 702 S. Buffalo St, for a subject with possible gunshot wounds.
The initial arriving units located Andres Garcia, 38, of Cromwell, with left arm and abdominal wounds, which were reportedly the result of a shooting, Kosciusko County sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher M. Francis, public information officer, said in a news release.
The male driver who transported Garcia to the scene, identified as Pedro Macias, 46, of Ligonier, claimed to have been struck by a pistol on the left side of his head.
Garcia was transported by Samaritan Air Ambulance to an area hospital and remained in critical condition Friday afternoon.
It was determined that the incident occurred in the Caldwell Lake area, prompting a call to Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.
Macias guided investigators to the crime scene, where a firearm and witnesses were subsequently located.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Warsaw and Winona Lake Police Departments and the Indiana State Police.
This is a developing incident and additional information will be forthcoming when available.
Anyone with information as to this investigation are urged to contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.