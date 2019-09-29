KNOX – A Knox woman charged with allegedly dealing methamphetamine while she worked at a Knox fast food restaurant has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case and is expected to be sentenced in early October.
An attorney for Sandra Henry, 52, filed plea agreements in July in a pair of meth dealing and meth possession cases against her.
The plea agreement terms were not immediately available.
Henry was scheduled to be sentenced this Thursday, but that has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Starke Circuit Court.
The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Henry in January with dealing meth and possession of meth in October 2018.
The prosecutor’s office also charged Henry in November 2018 with two counts of dealing meth and two counts of possession of meth in September 2018.
According to court papers:
Henry sold meth to a confidential informant working with the Knox Police Department on three occasions last fall while Henry was on the job at the restaurant.
In September, she sold the informant 0.6 grams and 3.4 grams of meth on separate days. She sold the informant 0.7 grams of meth in an October deal.
For each sale, the confidential informant drove to McDonald’s, 1411 S. Heaton St., and parked in the lot. Henry then came out of the restaurant and sold the drugs to the informant while that person waited in their car. Each time, Knox officers watched the sales from a distance.
Knox officers arrested Henry on Jan. 1.
Judge Kim Hall appointed Winamac-based attorney Blair Todd as her public defender.
The most serious charge against Henry is one of the meth dealing counts. The charge is a Level 4 felony, which is punishable by two to 12 years if convicted.