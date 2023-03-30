On March 27th, 2023 around 5:23 p.m. Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call advising of a vehicle all over the roadway. Plymouth Police officers were dispatched to the area of Hoham Drive and N. Michigan St. Officer Ayala with the Plymouth Police Department located the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver failed to stop and eventually pulled into the Walmart parking lot.  Margareta Ghebenei of Knox, IN was found to be operating the vehicle. Margareta was transported to Plymouth Hospital for a chemical test. At the conclusion of the test, Margareta was found to be over three times the legal limit for alcohol. Margareta was transported to Marshall County Jail where she was booked for: Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated .15% or higher and OWI-Endangerment. 

