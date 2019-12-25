KNOX – At the Dec. 16 meeting of the Knox Community School Corporation (KCSC) School Board, board members voted to accept the resignation of Knox Community High School’s (KCHS) Principal, Dr. Elizabeth Ratliff.
At the beginning of the meeting, public comments were accepted. All of those comments heard were in regards to the resignation.
Amanda Williams commented on the A rating that KCHS is currently rated.
“Dr. Elizabeth Ratliff is running the only school in our corporation and county that has consistently received an A grade from the state. I know there is a B in there, but still much better than any other school in our community. She puts the kids and the school first. The fact that she’s being coerced into resigning is a pathetic sign that proves that our superintendent and school board are much more concerned with politics than kids. Dr. Ratliff fights for the kids and the teachers. I understand that no one is perfect. However, I can imagine anything, whatever issues that have come up could possibly outweigh all that she has done for this community or could do. If not for the power struggle that is currently taking precedence over what is right for our students.”
Leslie May expressed her opinion that the School Board oppose the resignation commenting that Dr. Ratliff has been with the school for 11 years and runs one of the top schools in the area.
“She has been an upstanding member of our community. She has fought and she has worked hard. And if there have ever been any errors of any kind, it is in fighting for kids or fighting for faculty. And that’s what we should want. We should want that in our administrators. We shouldn’t want people that blindly follow. We should want people that stand up and fight for what they think is right at their school. Because that’s her job. Her job is to have open discourse and disagreements even, if necessary, in order to do what she thinks is right for the kids. And clearly it has been very successful because we do have a gold star school.”
There were others from the public that voiced their opinions that the School Board not accept Dr. Ratliff’s resignation. Many of the voices claimed that the School Board resorted to bullying tactics to coerce the principal to submit her resignation.
“The community will remember this. The community will remember all of your names and how you vote on this,” said one commenter to the School Board members.
Neither Dr. Ratliff nor Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart commented on the decision during the meeting.
The School Board voted on the matter that night to accept Dr. Ratliff’s resignation by a vote of five to zero. School Board Members Mary Lynn Ritchie and Kurt Kemble were not present for the vote.
Dr. Ratliff will continue as principal until June 30, 2020 when her administrative contract expires.