STARKE COUNTY — After a long weekend, Team Indiana took home two 2nd place finishes and one 7th place.
The two silver medalists were Turon Cummings of Whiting in the World Burger Championship and Jennifer Norem of Knox in the Bacon World Championship.
Justin Miller, executive chef at Anthony’s Chophouse in Carmel, was the lone finalist from Central Indiana, and he landed in 7th place in the World Recipe Championship.
All told it was a successful venture, and we couldn’t be more excited to come home and bring the World Food Championships with us to start planning for The Final Table in the spring.