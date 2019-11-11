NORTH JUDSON — When traveling through downtown North Judson, you’ll probably notice a new colorful addition to the landscape. That’s because local artist Anthony Brooks started work on a new mural Sunday. It’s inspired by a Native American legend.
“It’s kind of like the origin of why otters can live in the cold and why cranes have their color,” he said.
The crane is special to the area due to the sandhill crane, a bird that migrates to the area. The sandhill crane is also featured prominently on the logo of the Constellation of Starke.
Brooks recently came home to Starke County for a visit. In 2016, Brooks left the country to travel the world. In the years since leaving, he’s painted numerous murals in Croatia, Serbia, the Balkans, and in Spain.
Getting in touch with Constellation of Starke, Brooks was hired to paint a mural. “It was a real big surprise,” Brooks said when asked about painting a mural for his home county. “It was really last minute, but it’s nice. It’s nice to have some sort of connection. I hadn’t painted anything in the states so it seems right that this is the first place.”
