PLYMOUTH – A Knox man charged with dealing methamphetamine in both Marshall and Starke counties has agreed to plead guilty in one of the cases.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Michael J. Mavrides, 32, of Knox, in July with a single count of dealing meth, which is a Level 4 felony.
Last week, Mavrides submitted a plea agreement in Marshall Superior Court I. The terms of the agreement were not available. He is scheduled to formally plead guilty and be sentenced at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
According to court documents:
Mavrides sold about 3.4 grams of meth to a confidential informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team outside Culver in May.
The price paid for the drug wasn’t stated in the court papers.
The Level 4 felony he faces in Marshall County is punishable by two to 12 years if found guilty. The average sentence is six years.
Mavrides was also charged in August in Starke County with dealing meth and possessing meth. The dealing charge, a Level 4 felony, is the most serious.
The Starke County case has not yet been set for trial. Starke Circuit Court Judge Kim Hall appointed Winamac-based attorney Blair Todd as his public defender. A status conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, July 11.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen appointed Plymouth attorney Tom Black as Mavrides’ public defender in the Marshall County case.
Read more news from Starke and Marshall counties by subscribing to The Leader or the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.