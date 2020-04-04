The La Porte County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that occurred in rural Union Township on Friday.
According to authorities, shortly before 2 p.m. on April 3, La Porte County Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 east block of US Highway 6 in reference to a personal injury crash involving multiple vehicles. Deputies arrive and discovered that a motorcycle, truck, and two passenger vehicles were involved.
They went onto complete a crash investigation. Police say that a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 being driven by 39-year-old Thomas P. Nelsen of Knox, apparently crossed the center line and collided with a truck in the westbound lane which was being driven by 33-year-old Joseph D. Davis, of LaPorte.
Information released by police goes on to say that a passenger vehicle driven by 55-year-old Charles A. Witten, of Kingsford Heights, swerved and collided with a NIPSCO utility pole. Additionally, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 38-year-old Levi A. McDowell, of Kingsford Heights, slid and rolled over. McDowell and his wife 51-year-old Barbara E. McDowell were both ejected from the motorcycle.
The following day, on Saturday, April 4, Barbara McDowell passed away at an area hospital from injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
Thomas Nelsen’s wife, 41-year-old Kelly L. Nelsen, was a passenger in his vehicle. She was issued an information and summons (non-custodial arrest) to appear for the A-Misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance and was later released.
La Porte County Sheriff’s Department representatives say that Thomas Nelsen has been arrested for several offenses including the Level-4 Felony of Operating While Intoxicated-Causing Death, the Level-5 Felony of Reckless Homicide and the A-Misdemeanor of Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment.
As of Saturday, April 4, he was housed in the La Porte County Jail and is being held on a $20,004 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.
Readers are that arrests and criminal charges are mere accusation. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Kingsford Heights PD, the Kingsford-Union Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, Memorial MedFlight, NIPSCO and John’s Garage.