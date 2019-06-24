HAMMOND — Michael Henry Minix, 44, of Knox, was charged in a six-count indictment with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute schedule II and III narcotics, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
The indictment alleges that beginning in August 2017 through May 2019, Minix distributed Oxycodone, a schedule II controlled substance, as well as Testosterone, Dianabol, and Metandienone, all of which are schedule III controlled substances, according to a news release.
The Indictment also alleges that Minix possessed Testosterone with the intent to distribute.
The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.
If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the federal sentencing guidelines.
This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Indiana State Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force, according to the release.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Chang.