KNOX — A Knox man was being held without bond late Friday after police say he had child pornography in his possession.
Indiana State Police troopers arrested 21-year-old Mitchell Patrick on Thursday on two counts of suspicion of possession of child pornography.
Cpl. Eric Rot, spokesperson for the Lowell Post, said Patrick’s arrest was part of the Internet Crimes Against Children(ICAC) task force.
Rot said Patrick was arrested without incident after a search warrant served at his home turned up child porn.
Patrick has not yet been formally charged. It wasn’t known when he will make an initial court appearance.
The Indiana State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, Homeland Security and Starke County Sheriff’s Department assisted Lowell Post troopers in the case.
The investigation began as part of a tip that was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Rot said in a news release.
The NEMC has a 24 hour hotline, 800-843-5678, as well as a website of www.missingkids.com. The Indiana State Police would like to emphasize that readers can make a difference with investigations.