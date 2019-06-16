CULVER — The Kiwanis Club of Culver is hosting its 22nd charity golf scramble at 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Pretty Lake Golf Course.
Lunch will be provided and served at the Sand Trap Bar & Grille.
Proceeds from the event go to Culver’s children and youth programs including the Culver Boys and Girls Club, Riley Hospital for Children, the Culver High School Business Professionals of America program and the Kiwanis Scholarship Endowment fund.
Golf teams are $300 per team of four golfers or $75 each golfer.
The entry fee covers 18 holes of golf, food, soft drinks, awards reception and door prizes.
Team entry forms must be submitted by no later than Friday, July 5.