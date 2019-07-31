PLYMOUTH – A Kingsford Heights woman was sentenced to six years in prison late last month after she pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen handed down that sentence June 20 to Sarah Hine, 28, after she admitted to dealing meth as a Level 4 felony, which has a sentencing range of two to 12 years. The average sentence is six years.
According to court documents:
A confidential informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team learned in October 2017 that Hine’s boyfriend, Justin L. Standafer, 30, of Starke County, had 3.5 grams of meth to sell for $250.
Initially the trio arranged to make the deal at the “castle” near the intersection of S.R. 17 and S.R. 8.
A UNIT officer took the informant to the intersection, but Standafer asked to sell the drugs at his home in Starke County along Division Road.
