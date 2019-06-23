SOUTH BEND -- At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday the South Bend Police Department (SBPD) received a report of gunshots fired outside of Kelly’s Pub, located at 1150 Mishawaka Ave., Lt. Alex Arendt, St. Joseph County Metro Homicide assistant commander, said in a news release.
Officers were dispatched to the address and located one male adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The deceased victim has been identified as Brandon D. Williams, 27, of Niles, Mich., and his family has been notified.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning in Fort Wayne.
Once the examination is completed, results of the autopsy will be shared with the public.
Ten additional gunshot wound victims have been identified, and were treated at area hospitals.
Late Sunday, five patients remain at the hospitals in stable condition. All others have been treated and released.
Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) was activated and is currently handling the investigation.
According to witness accounts and limited video from the area, the parking lots immediately surrounding the pub were congested with cars and a crowd of approximately 75-100 individuals at the time of the shooting.
While several witnesses have been interviewed at the County Metro Homicide Unit, this is an active and on-going investigation.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone there at the time of the shooting, to contact the County Metro Homicide Unit at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
A statement from St. Joseph Sheriff Bill Redman:
In the early hours of Sunday morning our County Police Department assisted South Bend Police Department as they dealt with multiple shootings within the city of South Bend, including multiple people being shot at Kelly’s Pub on Mishawaka Avenue and other reports of possible shots fired.
Additionally, our County Police officers assisted SBPD at Memorial Hospital controlling a crowd of over 100 upset and angry citizens that came to the Hospital from Kelly’s Pub, causing a lockdown at the hospital.
While SBPD officers dealt with the Kelly’s Pub shooting and other shots fired calls, our County Police officers assisted by answering the SBPD emergency calls.
Last week my administration and I had multiple communications and meetings with SBPD administration about the possibility of increased violence, and the safety of both our community and our police officers.
I am committed to assisting the SBPD upon their request, and to ensure peace and order when necessary.
As the Sheriff of St. Joseph County, I swore an oath to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens and have also personally worked hard building trust and bonds between our local police departments and all the members of community, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or economic position.
In my short time in office, I believe we have made huge strides towards respecting & trusting one another and working together.
There is a lot of work to be done yet here in our community and I am committed to being involved in this dialogue and hand on in the process of healing the wounds and bridging the gaps that exist in our community.
I strongly encourage the citizens of St. Joseph County to continue meeting peacefully and voice their concerns peacefully, and not with acts of violence.
We cannot solve violence with violence!
What I’m asking today is that we STOP the violence!
STOP the shootings!
Our community has suffered enough.
The problem will only get better when law enforcement and our community work together, and I am committed to doing just this.
Lastly, I want to thank the all dedicated police officers, EMTs, firefighters and dispatchers of all the departments who responded to these multiple calls overnight and thank all of those who respond every night to ensure our safety.
Sincerely,
Sheriff William J. Redman