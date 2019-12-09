Dog of the Week: Kiki
Kiki is a small poodle female. She is eight years plus old.
Cat of the Week: Cassie
Cassie is a domestic long hair female. She is four to five years old and is said to be very affectionate and playful.
If you are interested in Kiki, Gabriella or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to ensure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will return it.