On Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 at approximately 12:23 a.m., the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded to a possible sexual assault in the seventeen thousand block of Kenilworth Road. After an investigation Bruce Campbell, age 36, of Jackson Kentucky was arrested for Sexual Battery (Level 6 Felony) and Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony). Bruce Campbell was lodged in the Marshall County Jail and given a cash bond of $2, 500.00.

