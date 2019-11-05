ETNA GREEN – An Etna Green man was being held without bond in the Kosciusko County Jail late Monday after he was arrested for allegedly shooting a man over the weekend in Etna Green.
Kosciusko County sheriff’s Capt. Chris Francis said officers arrested Shawn D. McCrum, 53, of Etna Green, Sunday morning.
Francis said first responders were called to a home in Milford shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person suffering a gunshot wound.
First responders found Michael Reynolds, 45, of North Webster, with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, Francis said in a news release.
Reynolds told investigators he drove himself to Milford after being shot by McCrum in Etna Green.
Lutheran EMS transported Reynolds to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Francis.
Officers then went to a home in the 200 block of East State Street in Etna Green that had been identified as the shooting scene.
Francis said officers could hear activity inside the home but couldn’t get anyone to come to the door.
Due to the serious nature of the crime, officers decided to call out the county’s SWAT team, according to the sergeant. SWAT arrived at the scene shortly before 10:15 a.m.
After McCrum repeatedly refused to leave the residence, officers “breached a door and ordered McCrum out of the home,” Francis said in the release.
McCrum was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the county jail.
Francis did not provide a potential motive for the shooting.
McCrum has not been formally charged. It was not immediately known when he will make an initial court appearance or if he has an attorney.