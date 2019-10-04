semi fire

First responders from Marshall, Kosciusko and Elkhart counties responded to the scene of an overturned semi-tractor fire in western Kosciusko County Thursday evening. Ethanol from the rolled tanker sparked a large blaze in a farm field.

ATWOOD – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer hauling ethanol involved in a fiery wreck Thursday evening is from Bremen.

Kosciusko County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Francis, department spokesman, said Roger L. Reed, 60, of Bremen, was driving a northbound 2003 International semi-tractor trailer carrying about 7,700 gallons of ethanol alcohol when he dropped off the shoulder of C.R. 800 W., approximately one-half mile north of C.R. 400 N., which is about eight miles southeast of Bourbon, shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The semi went off the road, rolled and sparked a blaze, Francis previously said.

The sergeant said C.R. 800 West will be closed into next week.

