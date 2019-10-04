ATWOOD – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer hauling ethanol involved in a fiery wreck Thursday evening is from Bremen.
Kosciusko County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Francis, department spokesman, said Roger L. Reed, 60, of Bremen, was driving a northbound 2003 International semi-tractor trailer carrying about 7,700 gallons of ethanol alcohol when he dropped off the shoulder of C.R. 800 W., approximately one-half mile north of C.R. 400 N., which is about eight miles southeast of Bourbon, shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The semi went off the road, rolled and sparked a blaze, Francis previously said.
The sergeant said C.R. 800 West will be closed into next week.
