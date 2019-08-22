WARSAW – Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigators are sifting through case reports after a Kosciusko County authorities served search warrants last week in Warsaw and Pierceton turning up thousands of dollars in stolen property – and officials believe the owners may not even know they’ve been victimized.
Sgt. Chris Francis, spokesperson with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, said investigators with NET 43, that county’s equivalent to the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team, along with sheriff’s deputies and Warsaw police served a search warrant at a home at 4542 W. C.R. 400 N., Warsaw, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officers discovered about 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine, a gram of heroin and “an abundance” of stolen tools and lawn equipment, Francis said in a news release.
“With an estimated value of approximately $25,000, law enforcement agencies in Kosciusko and Marshall counties are sifting through case reports, attempting to track the property,” the sergeant said in the release. “The detectives really want to emphasize that we have quite a bit of property with no idea who it belongs to.”
Francis said detectives have been able to determine that many of the tools were taken from area storage units and the owners might not even be aware they’ve been stolen.
At the home, officers arrested Frank S. Daniels, 34, of Middlebury, Kendall E. Rodgers, 25, of Middlebury, and Chad A. Thompson, 52, of Warsaw.
Daniels was arrested on suspicion of dealing meth, possessing meth and maintaining a common nuisance. He was being held on $25,000 surety bond.
Rodgers was arrested on suspicion of dealing meth and possessing a narcotic drug. She was being held on $25,000 surety bond.
Thompson was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a common nuisance and possessing meth. He was also being held on $25,000 surety bond.
At the same time officers served the search warrant on Kosciusko County Road 400 North, other officers served a search warrant at 8280 E. U.S. 30 lot 52 in Pierceton.
Officers located an ounce of meth inside the home, according to Francis.
Officers arrested Maryjean E. Howard, 51, of Elkhart, and Troy D. Howard, 52, of Pierceton, on suspicion of dealing meth. Both were being held on $25,000 surety bond.
Francis said a NET 43 “interdiction detail” last week led to multiple arrests in Kosciusko County. Information gathered during the traffic stops ultimately led investigators to getting the search warrants for the homes.
The KCSD and Warsaw police SWAT units, as well as Lutheran EMS and Indiana State Police were also involved in the police action and investigation.