St. Joseph County - Last evening a Kalamazoo, MI woman was arrested after leading Indiana State Troopers on a chase that continued after having the front tires on her vehicle deflated by Stop Sticks.
Just after 6:00 p.m. on February 1, 2021, an off-duty Indiana State Trooper in an unmarked vehicle notified area troopers of a gray Ford Edge that was speeding and driving reckless as it traveled northbound on US 31 near the Marshall County and St. Joseph County line.
A short time later Trooper Matt Drudge located the Ford as it was exiting US 31 onto the US 20 Bypass heading eastbound. Drudge, who was in a marked Indiana State Police car, attempted to make a traffic stop on the Ford near US 20 and Elm Road after seeing the Ford make numerous traffic violations. Drudge reports that when he turned on his emergency lights the Ford pulled to the right shoulder of US 20 and almost came to a stop before abruptly speeding up and pulling back out into traffic.
The Ford continued eastbound on US 20 refusing to stop for troopers who were following with lights and sirens activated. Near the intersection of US 20 and CR 23, a waiting trooper successfully used a tire deflation device (Stop Sticks) and deflated the front two tires on the Ford. Despite two flat tires, the Ford continued to flee from troopers. The Ford disregarded a red light at the intersection of US 20 and SR 15 and turned northbound onto SR 15, ultimately coming to a controlled stop near SR 15 and CR 14.
The driver of the Ford, Jaci Miller, 29 of Kalamazoo, MI was safely taken into custody. Miller was found to not have a valid driver’s license and the license plate on the Ford was expired. Miller was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.