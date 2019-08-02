GARY — On August 1, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center in Lowell began to receive multiple 911 calls of someone throwing rocks off of the Harrison St. overpass onto I-80/94.
One vehicle sustained extensive damage as a result of the thrown rocks.
Master Trooper Dwayne Halliburton was dispatched to the scene to take a criminal incident report from a victim.
The Gary Police Department also responded to Harrison St. and to the last known location of the suspects.
The Gary Police Department located two juveniles that matched the description of the rock throwers.
Subsequent investigation by M/Trp. Haliburton and the Gary Police Department resulted in the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office requesting the juveniles being transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Crown Point.
Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of this extremely negligent act. This specific behavior has in the past resulted in serious injuries to include death to innocent motorists.
The charge of Criminal Mischief is being filed with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office against the two juveniles.
The names, ages, sex and race of each of the juveniles will not be released.
It is believed that only one vehicle sustained extensive damage as shown in the accompanying photo.
The Indiana State Police recognizes the 911 callers for quickly reporting this crime, as well as the prompt response by the Gary Police Department in apprehending the offenders.