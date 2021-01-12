SOUTH BEND — Last night, Monday, Jan. 11, a driver fled from an Indiana State Trooper, ultimately crashing into a parked van.
Tonight around 11:20 p.m, an Indiana State Trooper was traveling behind a silver Kia SUV southbound on Fellows Street in South Bend, IN. While stopped at a red light, at the intersection of Fellows Street and Sample Street, the trooper reports that a door on the driver’s side of the Kia opened and two people ran from the SUV. The Kia reportedly then drove through the red light, continuing southbound on Fellows Street.
The trooper then turned on his emergency lights on his marked Indiana State Police car to stop the Kia, but the driver of the Kia refused to stop fleeing southbound on Fellows Street. The Kia continued southbound on Fellows Street, running a red light at the intersection of Fellows Street and Ewing Avenue.The trooper slowed down to safely get through the intersection at Ewing Avenue as the Kia continued southbound on Fellows Street.
Near the intersection of Fellows Street and Southmore Drive the Kia crashed into the back of a white 2017 Nissan van that was parked in front on a home in the 3800 block of Fellows Street. The driver of the Kia, a juvenile female, was ejected in the crash and transported to Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Further investigation revealed that the Kia, a 2019 Kia Sorento, was reported stolen out of South Bend. The juvenile female was the only occupant of the Kia at the time of the crash.