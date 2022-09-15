Justyn Wade was sworn in to the Plymouth Fire Department (PFD) by City of Plymouth Clerk-Treasurer Lynn Gorski during the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Monday evening.
Justyn Wade sworn in to Plymouth Fire Department
Jamie Fleury
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
