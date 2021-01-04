The Marshall County Judges issued a court order effective Monday that requires all incarcerated individuals being released from the Marshall County Jail to the supervision of Marshall County Community Corrections (MCCC) to test negative for COVID-19 prior to their physical release from the facility.
The courts found that: inmates at the Marshall County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, that Marshall County is designated a “red county”, and that releasing individuals from the Marshall County Jail to the care of MCCC imposes a significant health risk to the employees of MCCC.
The order was filed in open court on Monday, Jan. 4 and will remain in effect until further notice. The order was sent to the Marshall County Jail for immediate compliance.
Once sentenced to supervision under MCCC; time served will begin in the jail until which time they are COVID negative.
Additional information about the need for the order and statements from Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward Byers can be read in the Tuesday edition of the Pilot News.