Program Director of the Marshall County Correctional Facility Joshua Pitts is a Licensed Clinical Addictions Counselor and has been working as a counselor since 2010. He earned an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2001 from Ancilla College. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University in 2004 where he majored in Issues in Social and Behavioral Sciences and minored in History. He went on to earn his Masters Degree in Addiction Counseling and a second Masters degree in Psychology from Grand Canyon University. Before returning to Indiana, Pitts facilitated group counseling and individual counseling in Ottawa County in Port Clinton Ohio at both of their jails while working for Bayshore Counseling Services. He supervised counselors and case managers who worked at Erie County jail in Sandusky, Ohio while working for Bayshore Counseling Services. Upon his return to Indiana, he accepted a position with Marshall County Community Corrections. During that time he also worked as a therapist at Eric Foster Counseling LLC and for Prairie View Group Homes in the evening. He now works at the Marshall County Correctional Facility where he directs the Jail Chemical Addictions Program (JCAP), provides individual counseling to inmates and correctional facility staff, and facilitates numerous groups. Read more about how accepting responsibility and healing are at the core of recovery in the weekend edition of the Pilot News.
