Ambassador for Care-for-Rare America Jorg Richter spent three days in Marshall County this week as part of his cycling tour across the United States raising money and awareness for kids with rare diseases. Richter is originally from Cologne, Germany. He moved to Bavaria at the age of 28.He has cycled in the United States four times, three across the country. One tour in 2016 was shorter. He has also toured Europe.
Richter partners with Care-for-Rare America to connect doctors and hospitals in the United States and across the globe to provide the best possible care for children in need. “Care-for-Rare is looking for the orphans of medicine. The kids that the pharmaceutical industry doesn’t care about that much. It’s getting better. I’m raising awareness. I’m ringing the bell trying to create the publicity for these kids because otherwise they won’t get that much attention because it’s still not that much money to make with these kids alone.”
The Care-for-Rare Foundation originated in Europe to provide funding that supports young scientists and clinicians to conduct research to find treatments and cures for rare diseases. The foundation established a branch in the United States and Richter was the natural choice as ambassador. “I always say that Care-for-Rare is like the big fat spider in the web. We try to connect children’s hospitals world-wide to share research, results, medications, and cures. We even connect kids to the perfect hospital because one hospital alone can’t do all the stuff for 8,000 rare diseases. We are more or less the organizer in the middle of all that.”
His dream of cycling began as a child with a gift from his grandmother. “I always dreamed of cycling the US since I was a kid of eight years old. I got a book from my grandmother about a guy who cycled the world from 1965 to ’68 which was quite an adventure back then. No GPS. Back then I said, ‘Well when I grow up, when I’m older I will do something like that. For me it was always Golden Gate Bridge to the Statue of Liberty.”
Life happened. He finished school, higher education at a University, he started a family and began his career. His goal to cycle was postponed.
Richter served as a German firefighter until he was 29 years old. After back surgery one of his legs was paralyzed leaving him unable to walk. He had to relearn to walk. His career as a firefighter was over. He became a physical trainer for rehabilitation centers and hospitals to work with patients who had cancer, heart disease, strokes and a variety of other medical challenges. His new profession kept him in touch with former colleagues.
When three of his dear friends passed away in 2014 Richter decided he would no longer delay his childhood dream of cross country cycling. By his trip in 2015 he had a desire to pair his cycling passion with a cause. “When I planned that ’15 trip I said I’m not going to do that for my personal pleasure only, there should be a sense in it. So I looked for a foundation that was in to kids and Care-for-Rare was. I think that we were made for each other. We weren’t looking for each other it just happened. That was and still is the perfect combination.”
He cycled as much as he could while remaining employed until 2018 when he left his career. “I never regret it.” He wanted more than a job, he wanted to make an impact. Though he lost a percent of his pension he said, “I’m gaining life. It’s about leaving an emotional footprint.”
“Sitting in an office - it’s a job but it leaves not much behind. Since I’m on the road I leave a lot of stuff behind. Special stuff like Plymouth happens on the road when people wave, yell and smile. I always turn around and everyone gets the special flyer. I have the original German teddy bear from the company Steiff.”
He visits children as allowed; the pandemic made visitation difficult. Prior to COVID Steiff sent boxes of those teddy bears to the children’s hospitals so that Richter could give them to the children. “That was just neat for everyone.” He understands that for the safety of the children, pandemic and post-pandemic health restrictions are for their protection as their disease has already impaired their immune system.
The teddy bear is a symbol of hope and connection for the children. “The bear is more or less the symbol for most of the kids. As he has more or less the same uniform as I have. So I sewed that myself that he’s looking similar. That’s what stays with the kids. Doctors in white or green - they are just ghosts running by. Whereas that teddy bear stays and that’s nice to have for the foundation because that makes it unique.”
He relies on firehouses across the United States for room and board. He has befriended advocates across the nation who also open their hearts and homes to him. Locally Beth Pare´ and the Plymouth Fire Department have provided lodging and hospitality to Richter. “It’s sort of a legacy for the kids especially because they love the stories about cycling and about firefighters.”
“One of the kids four years ago said ‘You’re the stinky, sweaty colorful clown that is going to visit us?” Richter smiled. “That’s the best compliment you can get from a kid!”
Though Richter had not expected quite so much publicity, the children love to see media coverage of the cause. Greater participation among hospitals yields better results for families. “For most of the parents it’s like an odyssey without end. So many kids die because they just don’t meet the right doctor.”
Richter said that research conducted on rare childhood diseases can also be used to treat some adult diseases. Richter said these 8,000 or only the rare diseases that are known. There are other “dark numbers” of unknown deaths for unknown reasons around the world.
It is Richter’s mission to continue to raise awareness about rare diseases and raise funds for research to fight them. Follow Richter’s journey or donate online at care-for-rare-america.org/jorg.
Ambassador for Care-for-Rare America Jorg Richter on United States Tour 2022. He carries with him the original German Steiff teddy bear “Benjamin”. “I wish for a world where all children have the chance to live their dreams.”