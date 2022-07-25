Ambassador for Care-for-Rare America Jorg Richter spent three days in Marshall County this week as part of his cycling tour across the United States raising money and awareness for kids with rare diseases. Richter is originally from Cologne, Germany. He moved to Bavaria at the age of 28.He has cycled in the United States four times, three across the country. One tour in 2016 was shorter. He has also toured Europe. 

