PLYMOUTH — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall Committee is pleased to announce the keynote speaker for the Opening Ceremonies on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. will be State Rep. Jack Jordan, Plymouth officials said in a news release.
Jordan represents the 17th District.
A seventh-generation resident of Marshall County, Jordan grew up on a small farm in the Bremen area.
He graduated from Bremen High School and earned degrees from Purdue University, Liberty University, Krannert School of Management at Purdue University and Mendoza College of Business at University of Notre Dame.
He and his spouse, Dr. Hope Jordan, are the parents of Jack Jordan and Hope Amor, who is married to Nick Amor. Jordan is involved in United Way, Nappanee Missionary Church and is a lifetime “All-American” John Purdue Club member.
Community Involvement:
— Compassion International
— Indiana Republican Party Delegate and Member of Platform Committee, 2010
— Jordan Family Scholarship
— Lifetime “All-American” John Purdue Club member
— Medical mission trip to Haiti
— Nappanee Missionary Church
— Numerous “Marshall County Community Conversation” meetings (e.g. PLTW)
— United Way
— Vice-President, John Purdue Club, Marshall County
Occupation:
— Business Consulting — Pharmaceutical Industry, Start-ups, Strategic Planning, Marketing Plans, Risk Assessment, etc.
— Partnership: Construction — New home construction and renovations
— Bremen Castings, Inc. — Board of Directors