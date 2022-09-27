STATEHOUSE (Sept. 27, 2022) – State Rep. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) said several schools in Marshall County recently received more than $237,000 through the state's Secured Schools Safety Grant Program.
breaking editor's pick
Jordan: State awards over $237k to increase safety in Marshall County schools
James Master
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Pioneer tops Triton in HNAC headliner
- Two Former Starke County Detectives Indicted by Grand Jury
- Jordan: State awards over $237k to increase safety in Marshall County schools
- Culver shuts out Marquette
- Bremen run game, INTs lead to win over Glenn
- Today is Hunger Action Day
- JGSC superintendent alerts parents of attempted grabbing
- “Create Change” Concert to benefit Ollie Gauthier
Most Popular
Articles
- JGSC superintendent alerts parents of attempted grabbing
- Two Former Starke County Detectives Indicted by Grand Jury
- “Create Change” Concert to benefit Ollie Gauthier
- Bremen run game, INTs lead to win over Glenn
- LaPaz hires full-time police officer
- The 7-foot apple pie: Nappanee’s 40+ year-old tradition continues
- Jordan: State awards over $237k to increase safety in Marshall County schools
- Justyn Wade sworn in to Plymouth Fire Department
- Today is Hunger Action Day
- Lady Dragons score enough to down Lady Lancers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.