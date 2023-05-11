The Marshall County Police recently concluded a joint investigation with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant worked with Detectives Leonhardt and Detective Combs from Starke County to identify subjects believed to be involved in thefts and narcotics dealing. The months long investigation resulted in the arrest of 5 individuals from Starke County, being incarcerated at the Marshall County Jail.
breaking
Joint investigation leads to five arrested
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
