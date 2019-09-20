WALKERTON — Smaller than the Blueberry Festival to be sure, but with just as much heart and soul in Walkerton. It’s Falloween time again at John Glenn High School. The festival runs from today at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
A family-friendly weekend and crowd pleaser, Falloween is an 11-year tradition in the making to raise funds for scholarship needs for students. along with a spectacular carnival midway and sights to delight and entertain, community patrons and visitors had better bring their appetites. “One of the finest ingredients to the festival is the homemade apple butter. a school family has extended family members come together from Illinois, Ohio, and Missouri to make apple butter from scratch,” explained Will Morton, Principal of John Glenn HS. The teachers peal and cut apples during Falloween Friday and then they are cooked down with a special secret recipe. The apple butter is then sold on Saturday afternoon and until it sells out.
Each day, there are special meals during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. On Friday
evening, the local Tri Kappa leads the Pork Chop Dinner. On Saturday evening, the Tyner Lodge all-you-can-eat Fish Fry is held in the school’s cafeteria.
Each day, festival attendees can be treated to home-made apple dumplings by First Presbyterian Church. The hard work by the dedicated school bus drivers is seen in their Fresh Pie Pantry booth. at the fair, one will also find a farmer’s market, soup booth by the Walkerton United Methodist Church, homemade ice cream, ribeye steaks, more than 1000 cupcakes, and so much more to satisfy the taste buds.
There is also a lot of entertainment at Falloween. Some of the entertainment is in the school’s auditorium and some outdoor entertainment is on stage under the Entertainment Tent. The Puppet Laser and Blacklight Show is
Mr. Morton’s favorite by Walkerton United Pentecostal Church at 12:45 and 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. “The puppets are humansize figures. This show is not just for kids, but also for the kid in each adult heart, “explains Morton.
along with over 85 to 100 craft vendors, Morton and his students promise something for everyone, especially those who like over 20 thrill, family, and kiddie rides presented by Michigan’s Skerbeck Entertainment Group. This festival is really inter-generational and people of all ages are invited to attend.
The 80-unit Grand Parade will start the Falloween Fest at 5 p.m. today. The Fall Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“I think that many people come to Falloween because they want good clean family fun and activities and the american tradition is to celebrate in the street, said Principal Morton. “What better time to do this than at the start of fall, which officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 23. This is the perfect time for children in strollers to people in their 80s to come out and experience community and fellowship.
For more information and the schedule for the Falloween Fest, visit falloweenfest.com