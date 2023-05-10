WALKERTON—Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) today announced Jasmine De la luz, a student at John Glenn High School in Walkerton, as the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Indiana’s Second District. Jasmine’s winning artwork, “Party Animal,” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the next year alongside other winners from across the country:
John Glenn High School student wins 2023 Congressional Art Competition
