North Judson -- After soliciting letters of interest from members of the community and conducting interviews with each candidate, North Judson Town Council Members President John Rowe, Vice President Josh Brown, Council Members James Young, Wendy J, Hoppe and Jane Ellen Felchuk appointed a new representative on the NJ-SP School Board.
Jeri Brewer began her 4-year term on July 1 and provided her first report to the Council at the Aug. 5 Regular Meeting.
Brewer replaces Shelia Akers who had been serving the remainder of the Council’s previous appointees term.